City News
2 arraigned for stealing iron sheets, cement

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two men, Monday Galadima (20) and David Mohammed (23), in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft of…

    By Raphael Ogbonnaiye, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned two men, Monday Galadima (20) and David Mohammed (23), in an Ado-Ekiti magistrates’ court over alleged theft of roofing zinc and cement.

The prosecutor, Inspector Akinwale Oriyomi, told the court that the suspects on July 24, at the Agric Olope area in Ado-Ekiti stole iron sheets and cement valued at N3.5m, property of one Philip Tinubu.

The prosecutor said the command would provide four witnesses to prove its case against the defendants who were not represented in court by any counsel.

The Magistrate, Mr A. Adeosun, granted the defendants bail of N500,000 with one surety each in like sum and adjourned the case to September 6.

 

