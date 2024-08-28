✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Crime
SPONSOR AD

2 arraigned for stabbing man with bottle

Two men were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja magistrates’ court over allegedly stabbing a man on the head with a broken bottle during an…

court
court

Two men were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja magistrates’ court over allegedly stabbing a man on the head with a broken bottle during an argument.

The defendants, Temitope Anifowoshe (49), a businessman; and Tope Sule (50), a driver; were charged with conspiracy and assault, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on July 8, 2024, at the defendants’ residence.

Akeem explained that a fight ensued between the defendants and the complainant, Mr Oladele Onabanjo, over the whereabouts of his wife who had left with their son.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted each of the defendants a N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to September 11. (NAN)

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Breaking NEWS: To earn ₦11 million naira Monthly as a Nigerian is no longer complicated, acquire REGULAR Domains for $24 and resell it for $1000, do this many times over in one month


Click here to start.
More Stories