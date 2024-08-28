2 arraigned for stabbing man with bottle

Two men were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja magistrates’ court over allegedly stabbing a man on the head with a broken bottle during an…

Two men were on Tuesday arraigned in an Ikeja magistrates’ court over allegedly stabbing a man on the head with a broken bottle during an argument.

The defendants, Temitope Anifowoshe (49), a businessman; and Tope Sule (50), a driver; were charged with conspiracy and assault, to which they pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on July 8, 2024, at the defendants’ residence.

Akeem explained that a fight ensued between the defendants and the complainant, Mr Oladele Onabanjo, over the whereabouts of his wife who had left with their son.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bola Osunsanmi, granted each of the defendants a N200,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum and adjourned the case to September 11. (NAN)