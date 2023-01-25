2 APC chieftains, policewoman killed in Imo

The ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuchoke ward, Okwe in the Onuimo LGA of Imo State, Christian Ihim, was on Tuesday…

The ward chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Umuchoke ward, Okwe in the Onuimo LGA of Imo State, Christian Ihim, was on Tuesday night killed by armed men.

Five other members of the party were kidnapped by the gunmen.

Our correspondent gathered on Wednesday that the attackers shot repeatedly all through the night thereby forcing the villagers to flee their homes.

Apart from killing and kidnapping the APC chieftains, the gunmen also invaded Okwelle community in the same LGA and kidnapped a female member of the APC identified as Onyinyechi Egenti.

The late chairman is said to be a former aide of the immediate past national organising secretary of APC, Emma Ibediro.

It will be recalled that gunmen had on December 15 killed the Labour Party candidate for Onuimo in the state House of Assembly election, Christopher Elehu, after razing his country home in Okwe.

Also, gunmen have kidnapped two community leaders in Ogbaku in Mbaitoli LGA of the state, putting the community in confusion.

The victims were identified as Fidelis Nwaebele and Kelechi Iherizie.

In another development, gunmen have killed a female police officer during an attack on a checkpoint along the Aba-Owerri road where she, along with her colleagues, had mounted a guard.

The police spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye, promised to investigate and call back but had not done so as of the time of writing this report.