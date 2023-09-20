2 Adamawa LGs distribute rice as palliative

Authorities in Demsa and Shellamg LGAs of Adamawa State said they have distributed 11,145 10kg bags of rice as palliative to communities across the 10…

Authorities in Demsa and Shellamg LGAs of Adamawa State said they have distributed 11,145 10kg bags of rice as palliative to communities across the 10 electoral wards in the areas.

Out of the figure, Demsa shared 5,570 bags, while Shelleng LGA doled out 5,575 bags.

Mr Wenakam Wesly, the Demsa LGA chairman, who disclosed this in Yola on Tuesday, said the palliative, which was provided by the state government, was meant to cushion the effects of the removal of petrol subsidy.

He noted that the commodity was distributed to deserving beneficiaries in the presence of security agencies, government officials, community leaders and traditional rulers. (NAN)

