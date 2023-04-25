$2.4bn oil revenue ‘scam’: CNPP demands independent probe panel

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has demanded an independent panel to probe the alleged loss of over $2.4bn in revenue from illegal sale…

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has demanded an independent panel to probe the alleged loss of over $2.4bn in revenue from illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil in 2015.

An ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives investigating the matter had summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and other officials over the issue.

2023: CNPP mounts pressure on Jonathan

TCN warns Kano consumers against illegal electricity connection

CNPP Secretary-General, Willy Ezugwu, in a statement yesterday, said only an independent investigative panel could effectively probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited or any other parastatal or institution of government.

He said: “Nigerians had expected that a Buhari-led administration will end corruption in the country, especially in a government owned corporation or company like the NNPC, but this was not the case in the last eight years.”