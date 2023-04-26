2.3m people needed annually in project management – Report

A new report by the Project Management Institute (PMI) has decried the declining talent gap in Sub-Sahara Africa, saying 2.3m people would be needed annually…

A new report by the Project Management Institute (PMI) has decried the declining talent gap in Sub-Sahara Africa, saying 2.3m people would be needed annually to fill the gap.

Worst hit, it noted, are project management-oriented positions, saying the 2.3m people would fill the positions expected to be open by 2030.

PMI, the world’s leading professional association for project management, noted that African economies remain resilient with a stable outlook for 2023-2024 despite tightening global financial conditions as predicted by the African Development Bank.

But it noted that efforts must be intensified to fill the PMI’s most recent Talent Gap report.

According to the report, to remain competitive, companies will need to hire problem solvers and relationship builders who can help drive change and deliver strategic value.

The report added, “During this decade, sub-Saharan Africa will witness a 40% growth in PMO employment opportunities

“The continent’s average growth over the past two decades has been a steady 4.5% and 5%. Before the pandemic, six of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies were in Africa. When the recession induced by COVID-19 hit the developed economies, shrinking them by 5.5%, Africa remained more resilient, shrinking by just 2%.”

MD, PMI for sub-Saharan Africa, George Asamani, in his comment said, “Despite these economic conundrums, PMI’s Job Trends Report 2023 notes that the construction, energy, and information technology sectors are well placed to continue playing a key role in the sub-Saharan economy as job creators.

“These sectors, alongside agriculture and manufacturing, have been a cornerstone of the regional economy. Skills shortages as the economy recovers will create significant opportunities for project talent as companies and countries fast-track projects. Also, foreign direct investment to African countries hit a record $83 billion in 2021, according to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2022.”