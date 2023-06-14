1m workers screened for 2023 census – NPC

The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC) representing Benue State, Patricia Kupchi, yesterday said about one million workers have been screened for the 2023…

The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission (NPC) representing Benue State, Patricia Kupchi, yesterday said about one million workers have been screened for the 2023 census.

The census, earlier scheduled for May, was postponed and a new date has yet to be announced.

Kupchi, in her speech delivered at a one-day ‘Breakfast Meeting and Briefing with Media Executives’ on the rescheduled 2023 Population and Housing Census held in Makurdi, however, said the commission would sustain public awareness until the announcement of a new date.

“The recruitment of the ad hoc workers had been completed before the rescheduled census through a rigorous online process in which about one million workers have been screened and found worthy of the assignment.

Kwara deploys free buses for students, workers

Glo unveils 4G LTE network to boost productivity

“The commission had acquired Personal Digital Assistants for the 2023 census. About 500,000 of these devices have been delivered to the 36 state offices and the FCT and configured for the exercise,” she said.

Kupchi noted that the rescheduling had given the commission an opportunity to further perfect processes and systems for the conduct of the first-ever green digital census.

She assured Nigerians of a credible 2023 census that they could rely on in the history of the country.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...