1996 molade okoya thomas cup champion, maya reflects on ending atanda’s reign

Taofik Maya, the 1996 Men’s Singles champion of the prestigious Molade Okoya-Thomas Table Tennis Championships, has reflected on his historic victory, reliving the memories of overcoming the long-standing dominance of table tennis legend Atanda Musa.

Maya, now 63, shared his journey during the championship, which he began as a cadet in the 1980s. He recalled how the tournament shaped the careers of many Nigerian table tennis players and how Musa Atanda and the late Yomi Bankole were the titans of the competition for years.

“Most of us who represented Nigeria cannot forget the tournament’s impact on our careers. Back then, it was like the Olympic Games of table tennis, featuring legends like Atanda Musa, the late Yomi Bankole, and Wole Orukotan,” Maya said.

SPONSOR AD

Maya highlighted his progression, from competing as a cadet to making the Lagos State team for the 1981 National Sports Festival in Bendel, which he won. Despite repeated attempts, his prowess succumbed to Musa and Bankole’s dominance.

“In 1996, with Musa having left the country, I seized the opportunity. I defeated Bankole in the semifinals and then triumphed over Aiyemojuba in the final to clinch my first senior title,” he said.

He commended the Okoya-Thomas family for elevating the championship to a national level, emphasising its importance in providing a platform for players and enhancing competition quality.