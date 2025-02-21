198 stolen cows returned to owners in Taraba

The Taraba State Government on Thursday returned 198 cows recovered from cattle rustlers to the owners in Jalingo.
Dr Aminu Jauro, the chairman of the Taskforce Committee on Recovery of Stolen Cows to Owners, who handed over the animals in Jalingo, said total recovered cows were 222 and 58 sheep.
Jauro, also the Chairman of Jalingo Local Government Area and the state’s Chairman of ALGON, said that the feat was achieved through collaboration with security agencies and local hunters.
He said that the committee, after careful screening of 52 cattle owner groups, identified and agreed to return the 198 cows to the owners, remaining 24 cows.
The chairman, who said that the owners of the cows were from Ardo Kola Local Government Area, added that the committee would continue to sensitise the public for owners to come for the remaining cows. (NAN)
