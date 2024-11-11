196 farmers/herders conflict resolved in 1 year – Kwara NSCDC

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), said it had been able to resolve 196 clashes between farmers and herders in Kwara State in the last one year.

The state commandant, Dr Umar Muhammed, disclosed this weekend in a statement by the PRO, Ayoola Michael.

SPONSOR AD

He said the Agro Rangers Unit of the command handled the assignment, which will boost food security and improve farmers’ protection in the state.

According to him, the personnel of the unit have been trained and certified in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms.

He said this has allowed them to effectively mediate conflicts between itinerant herders and sedentary farmers across all the 16 local government areas.

The efforts, he noted, have significantly reduced farmer-herder and other communal clashes in the state.

The NSCDC boss emphasised that the rangers have been providing security to state-owned, corporate, and individual farmers and protecting farmlands across the state.

“To this end, we strategically deployed operatives at Shonga Farm in Edu Local Government Area.

“Additionally, peasant farmers and agro-allied industries in the state are supported through continuous surveillance and routine patrols of agrarian communities.

“We reaffirmed the corps’ unwavering commitment to safeguarding the agricultural sector, ensuring the protection of both farmers and their investments, and promoting sustainable growth within the state”, he stressed.