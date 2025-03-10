19-year-old man hacked to death in Niger

A man, Ahmed Sumaila, 19, has been reportedly killed in the Ubandoma area of Kontagora, the headquarters of Kontagora Local Government Area, Niger State.
Sources said the assailants, disguised as the victim’s relatives, knocked on his door around 4am on Saturday under the pretense of waking him for Sahur, but as soon as he opened the door, they pounced on him with a machete.
When contacted, the spokesman for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.
According to Abiodun, “On 8/3/2025 at about 8am, a report was received at ‘A Division, Kontagora, that on the same date at approximately 4am, three men, led by one Salim Gishiri, went to Ubandoma area and knocked on the door of one Ahmed Sumaila (19) under the guise of waking him up.
“Unfortunately, as soon as he opened the door, he was attacked with a cutlass. The victim was rushed to the General Hospital, Kontagora, where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment.”
He added that an investigation has been launched and efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects.
