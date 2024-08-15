✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
News
19-year-old female elected President of LASU Philosophy

Bakare Adeola Zainab, a 300 level student of the Department of ‘Philosophy at the Lagos State University (LASU), has been elected President of her department.…

Bakare Adeola Zainab, a 300 level student of the Department of ‘Philosophy at the Lagos State University (LASU), has been elected President of her department.

Zainab, 19, secured 138 votes to defeat her opponent Adedehin Olalekan, who polled 53 votes.

Before her emergence as departmental president, Zainab had served as Vice-President of her department, which gave her the opportunity to organise a symposium, which brought together people from all walks of life into the school.

She is the first known Vice-President of LASU philosophy elected president of the department.

In a recent interview, she spoke about her ambition and bold plans if she emerged winner of the election.

Asked what she would do differently if elected, Zainab said she would bring innovative ideas towards raising funds for students who cannot afford paying their fees.

She said she has “Personally raised school fees for some students this semester”.

“One of the major challenges I have observed in my department are students being unable to pay their school fees.

“So, I, being the president, will bring innovative ideas towards raising funds for students who cannot afford paying their fees,” she said.

She added that her top priority is to achieve academic excellence and solve the “after schooling” problem that many students still face.

Explaining further, Zainab said the after  schooling concept is beyond self-employment skills or going back for master’s and Ph.D.

“It’s possible to run your masters and you are yet to discover yourself. We have lots of people that are done schooling, did their masters and PhD, but are yet to discover who they are, which means there’s little they can do in today’s world.

“My top priority is academic excellence, career workshop and innovative grant.”

