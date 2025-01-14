19 wedding guests die in Plateau accident

A tragic accident at the weekend in the Kwana Maciji area in the Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State claimed the lives of 19 people and injured 11 others who came for a wedding ceremony in the State.

The Chairman of the Pankshin Local Government Area Emergency Management Committee, John Dasar, confirmed the people came from Kano State to attend a wedding in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area and were returning home when an accident happened and as the travellers were being helped out of the affected vehicle, it caught fire and burnt the 19 people who were yet to be evacuated.

He said, “The accident happened on Saturday, the people were from Kano, they came for a wedding ceremony at Barkin Ladi. They were returning home and were to pass through Gindiri to Bauchi which is a shorter route. The driver and a few others survived but 19 of them were burnt beyond recognition because when the accident happened, the people were being helped out of the vehicle when it caught fire and trapped the deceased.”

SPONSOR AD

The survivors were rushed to the Pankshin General Hospital.

Wanted ‘Boko Haram member’ arrested in Ekiti

Court orders detention of suspects who planned launch of Boko Haram cell in Osun