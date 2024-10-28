19 Sokoto traditional rulers resign

Nineteen traditional rulers comprising district and ward heads in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State have resigned their positions and declared their support for Senator Ibrahim Lamido.

The traditional rulers that resigned included ward heads of Sabon Birnin Gabas, Tsilba, Sabon Garin Danbaki, Magajin Dawakin, Dan Faru, Zumbuli, Dawakin, Kanwuri, Hande, Sabon Fegi, Tudun Dankusu and Alhazzai among others.

The development is coming a few weeks after the District Head of Sabon Birni, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad Bawa, tendered his resignation letter.

Bawa, in his resignation letter dated October 16, 2024, said he resigned his position as district head of Sabon Birni with effect from 16 October 2024.

The letter, which he personally signed, reads in part: “I was appointed district head of Sabon Birni on July 15, 2014, and I resigned my position to join the political wagon of Senator Ibrahim Lamido.”

Alhaji Lauwali Shuaibu, the ward head of Taka-Tsaba, one of the affected traditional rulers, told journalists in Sokoto, “We have tendered our resignation letters but nobody invited us to hear our grievances.

He said their decision was prompted by Senator Lamido’s commitment towards improving their well-being, noting that “the man is always coming to our rescue whenever bandits attacked our people.

“Our support will encourage Sen. Lamido to continue with the good work he has been doing for our people.

Also commenting, another traditional ruler who resigned his position, Alhaji Jamilu Gwanda Gobir, the Ubandoman Sarkin Gobir, late Isa Muhammad Bawa, said their decision was aimed at salvaging Gobir district.

“About 10 traditional rulers joined me in resigning their positions. I served the district as Ubandoma for nine years. Our positions are now vacant.

The former Ubandoma assured that the traditional rulers that resigned have vowed to support only politicians who are committed to the wellbeing of their constituents.