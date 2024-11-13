19 directors fail permanent secretary exam

Nineteen directors out of 38 candidates have failed the written examination stage for the Permanent Secretary selection process held in Abuja.

The candidates were competing to fill positions for retiring permanent secretaries from Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kaduna, Kebbi, and Rivers states.

Mrs Eno Olotu, Head of Information and Public Relations at the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation said in a statement that the remaining 19 candidates will proceed to the second stage of the selection process on Wednesday.

This stage will assess their competency in Information Communication Technology (ICT) for managing government operations.

She said the Office of the Head of Service employs a rigorous three-stage selection process aimed at promoting only the most qualified Grade Level 17 directors to permanent secretary positions.

Candidates who pass the ICT assessment will advance to the final stage on Friday, November 15, where they will face a panel of senior bureaucrats and private sector representatives, she added.

Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, conveyed her best wishes to all candidates and expressed gratitude for public support in promoting meritocracy within the Civil Service.