19 bodies recovered from Bayelsa boat accident

At least 19 bodies have been recovered at Ezetu 1 river in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State following Wednesday’s cargo boat accident.

The ill-fated boat conveying traders, mostly women and their merchandise, was said to have left Ekeni community before its engine caught fire at Ezetu I community on the Atlantic fringe around 3pm, while sailing to Swali in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

No fewer than 19 corpses were said to have been recovered by local divers and men of the marine division of the Nigeria Police on search and rescue operations.

Sixteen of the corpses, it was learnt, were deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa on Friday night while the other three would be deposited on Saturday morning.

It was also gathered that the remains of the victims were received at the Marine Police base close to the Federal Medical Centre by the state Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Faith Zibs-Godwin, alongside other top government officials.

The Chairman of Maritime Workers Union, Bayelsa State chapter, Ipigansi Ogoniba who spoke to newsmen confirmed the recovery of the 19 bodies.