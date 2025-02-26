180 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Niger republic

The Federal Government has stated that its successfully repatriated 180 Nigerian migrants stranded in Niamey, Niger Republic.
The returnees were received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, on Wednesday, 26th February 2025, at approximately 11:20 a.m.
The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), in collaboration with other stakeholders, coordinated the reception exercise for the returnees.
It was gathered that this latest effort marks the continuation of voluntary returns initiated in 2024 and represents the fourth batch of returnees from Niger Republic. The 180 returnees comprised 86 adult males, 40 adult females, 25 male children, and 29 female children. The 4th batch makes a total of 1, 272 people repatriated so far since 2024 to date.
- NSCIA recommends passage of tax reform bills
- FG demands probe into Nigerian footballer’s death in Uganda
Speaking at the reception exercise held at Immigration Training Scholl Kano (ITSK), Federal Commissioner of the NCFRMI, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, represented by the Kano Field Coordinator, Hajia Lubah Liman reaffirmed FG’s commitment to reintegrating the returnees back into the society. He emphasized that the returnees would be included in various empowerment programs under the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to support their reintegration into their communities and society.
He commended the seamless collaboration among participating agencies, noting that their joint efforts ensured the success of the operation. He highlighted the critical role of multi-agency cooperation in addressing migration-related challenges.
Upon arrival, the returnees were registered and profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure proper documentation. Thereafter, they were conveyed to ITSK, for shelter, further documentation, and profiling by other stakeholders to facilitate their access to various Federal Government reintegration support programs.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.