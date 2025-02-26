180 stranded Nigerians repatriated from Niger republic

The Federal Government has stated that its successfully repatriated 180 Nigerian migrants stranded in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The returnees were received at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano, on Wednesday, 26th February 2025, at approximately 11:20 a.m.

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), in collaboration with other stakeholders, coordinated the reception exercise for the returnees.

It was gathered that this latest effort marks the continuation of voluntary returns initiated in 2024 and represents the fourth batch of returnees from Niger Republic. The 180 returnees comprised 86 adult males, 40 adult females, 25 male children, and 29 female children. The 4th batch makes a total of 1, 272 people repatriated so far since 2024 to date.

Speaking at the reception exercise held at Immigration Training Scholl Kano (ITSK), Federal Commissioner of the NCFRMI, Tijjani Aliyu Ahmed, represented by the Kano Field Coordinator, Hajia Lubah Liman reaffirmed FG’s commitment to reintegrating the returnees back into the society. He emphasized that the returnees would be included in various empowerment programs under the “Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to support their reintegration into their communities and society.

He commended the seamless collaboration among participating agencies, noting that their joint efforts ensured the success of the operation. He highlighted the critical role of multi-agency cooperation in addressing migration-related challenges.

Upon arrival, the returnees were registered and profiled by officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to ensure proper documentation. Thereafter, they were conveyed to ITSK, for shelter, further documentation, and profiling by other stakeholders to facilitate their access to various Federal Government reintegration support programs.