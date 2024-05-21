180 golfers hunt for N35m in Rowland Adewumi golf classic tourney

180 golfers will converge at the IBB International Golf and Country Club in Abuja as they compete for over N35 million in cash prizes and…

The tournament is scheduled to take place from Thursday, June 13 to Saturday, June 15, 2024, in celebration of Rowland Adewumi’s 50th birthday.

The organizing committee, led by Chairman Akabom Enebong said the tournament is more than a mere competition, as it is a homage to Rowland Adewumi whose influence on the sport in Nigeria has been profound.

Speaking to the media in Abuja, Enebong highlighted the meticulous preparations underway to guarantee a flawless event.

“This tournament is a tribute to Rowland Adewumi, whose influence has been pivotal in the development of golf in Nigeria,” Enebong remarked. “We have ensured that all arrangements are in place to guarantee a smooth and competitive event.”

The competition will feature approximately 80 professional golfers and 100 amateur golfers, all competing in a stroke play format over the club’s renowned 18-hole course. The tournament promises to be action-packed, with participants eager to showcase their skills and vie for top honors.

“The Rowland Adewumi Classic Tournament offers not just substantial cash prizes but also significant prestige. With over N35 million up for grabs, the stakes are high, and the competition is expected to be fierce. In addition to the cash rewards, there are numerous consolation prizes, ensuring that many participants will leave with recognition for their efforts”

“Interest in the event has been substantial, with top golfers from across the nation preparing to participate. This level of engagement underscores the tournament’s importance within the Nigerian golfing calendar and highlights the respect and admiration held for Adewumi within the golfing community,” he said.