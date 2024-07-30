18 years admission policy good for education sector – Commandant

The Commandant, Command Secondary School, Suleja, Niger State, Lt. Col. Rufai Aliyu has said that whatever the government is coming up with over the 18-year-old…

The Commandant, Command Secondary School, Suleja, Niger State, Lt. Col. Rufai Aliyu has said that whatever the government is coming up with over the 18-year-old benchmark for tertiary institution’s admission will be good for the education sector.

Speaking on Monday in Suleja during the school’s speech and prize giving ceremony, he said the government’s decision would be beneficial.

He said students who would be affected should not lose focus but ensure they get something doing while they wait for the stipulated age for the university.

Aliyu prayed for the graduating students to excel in their just concluded external examinations and success in their future endeavours.

Guest speaker at the event, Provost, National Defence College, Prof. Adam Ahmed urged the graduating students to ensure that they equip themselves with positive skills that will empower them as only university certificates would not make them successful in the future.

He urged them never to stop learning but to set goals for themselves, remain disciplined and adopt positive lifestyles.

A former Director General, National Youth Services Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, who represented Corps Commander, Army Education Corps, Major General Bello Soho urged the graduating students to avoid negative use of the social media.

He appealed to them to shun internet fraud, violence and other negative vices that would destroy their future.