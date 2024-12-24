18-year-old murder suspect dies in Niger police custody

An 18-year-old suspect, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, accused of killing a retired Permanent Secretary in Niger State, Adamu Jagaba, has died while in police detention.

Reliable police sources told Daily Trust that Abdulkareem died on Thursday but they could not tell the cause of his death.

The suspect was recently paraded by the Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmama, as being the principal suspect in the killing of the late Permanent Secretary, Adamu Jagaba who was attacked and stabbed to death at his block industry near PDP Secretariat in Minna.

SPONSOR AD

While narrating his involvement in the murder case, during the police parade, Abdulhakeem said he was contracted by some workers of the deceased to kill him.

The Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the death of the suspect.

Abiodun said, “On 19/12/2024 at about 5pm, the suspect, Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, complained of severe stomach pains and cough. He was taken to the general hospital, Minna for medical attention but unfortunately, he later died while receiving treatment.

“The corpse was deposited at the hospital morgue while awaiting postmortem result for further action.”