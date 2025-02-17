18 suspected kidnappers arrested in Edo

The Edo State Security Corps (ESSC) has arrested 18 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers terrorising the state.
The Corps Commandant, ACP Friday Ibadin (rtd), who disclosed this, said 38 locally made guns, pellets and several charms were recovered from the suspects, who have been terrorizing commuters and motorists on the highway.
He said the suspects were arrested during bush combing along the Benin-Auchi road by Equedion camp.
He explained that after profiling the suspects, it was discovered that 17 of the 18 arrested suspects were non-indigenes.
He said, “While on patrol along Benin-Auchi road by Eguedion camp, close to soldiers’ checkpoint, two persons were sighted holding guns. On sighting my men, they took to their heels and they were chased to a camp where 18 persons were arrested.
“Seventeen of the 18 arrested suspects are non–indigenes, while one is an indigene from Agbede community. Thirty-eight fully-loaded locally made guns and charms were also recovered in the process.”
