18 killed in fresh attack on Benue villagers

At least 18 people have been killed in Iye village of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals told our correspondent that the incident happened on Sunday, about 7pm.

The residents also said that many people were wounded during the attack on the village located behind the Joseph Sarwuaan Tarka University Makurdi (JOSTUM).

Christopher Waku, the Security Adviser of Guma LGA, said 18 people were killed during the attack.

Waku said, “18 people were killed at Iye village in Guma LGA yesterday (Sunday) between 6-7pm. The village is after Uniagric (JOSTUM).”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack to our correspondent on the telephone.

Anene however said that seven bodies were recovered on Monday morning while one of the attackers was also killed.