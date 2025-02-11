176 bag first-class degrees as BUK holds 39th convocation

A total of 176 students of Bayero University Kano (BUK) have earned first-class degrees as the institution prepares for its 39th convocation ceremony.
The four-day convocation will feature degree conferment, a convocation lecture, and the award of honorary degrees and emeritus professor titles.
Professor Sagir Adamu Abbas, BUK’s vice-chancellor, said at a press briefing that the ceremony will see 4,402 students receive degrees, diplomas and certificates across various disciplines.
The second day of the event will honour 4,367 students from seven faculties. Key achievements include 275 PhDs, 2,590 Master’s degrees and 535 postgraduate diplomas, he said.
The convocation lecture will be delivered by Khalil Sulaiman Halilu, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NACENI, on the topic: ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A Pathway to National Development’.
The VC said the final day will witness the conferment of honorary degrees to two distinguished Nigerians, Col. Sani Bello (Rtd) and Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano, as well as the recognition of three retired professors with the Emeritus Professor title for their exceptional contributions to academia.
