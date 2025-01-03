17-yr-old wins N1m at 2nd Abdulganiyu Awokoya Foundation Quran Competition

17-year-old Ibrohim Abdulgafar from Oyo State, has emerged victorious at the 2nd Abdulganiyu Olusegun Awokoya Islamic Foundation Quran Recitation Competition.

He defeated 39 other participants from across Nigeria to claim the grand prize of N1 million.

The competition was held alongside a free 5-day camping programme organized by His Royal Majesty, the Onirete of Irete Land, Lagos State, Oba Abdulganiyu Olusegun Awokoya.

The programme was designed to engage young Muslims during the festive season, steer them away from vices, and encourage them to deepen their knowledge of Islam, Arabic and the Quran.

The Quran competition featured categories including memorization, recitation and tajweed.

Participants showcased their skills, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and a deeper appreciation for the Quran.

Coordinator of the free camping programme, Al Imam Qasim Funmilayo, emphasized the importance of parental guidance in instilling Islamic values.

Beyond the Quran competition, the camping programme offered a diverse range of activities.

Over 350 delegates benefited from free skills acquisition training in shoe and bag making, solar and inverter installations, paint making, event styling and planning, and graphic design and digital media management.

Free medical checks and dental care were also provided.

Ayuba Anas Jayeola, the previous year’s winner, secured second runner-up, while Malik Muhammad Mahmood placed third.

They received cash prizes of N500,000 and N200,000 respectively while all Quran competition participants received certificates, cash prizes, and gifts.