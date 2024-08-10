17-year-old boy electrocuted at Lagos construction site

A 17-year-old boy has been electrocuted while assisting his step father at a construction site in the Alagbado area of Lagos. The deceased whose name…

The deceased whose name is yet to be ascertained as at press time had accompanied his step father, Moses Emmanuel, a welder, to carry out some welding job at the construction site when he suddenly stepped on a naked wire.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the deceased’s step father was working on a scaffold in the building along Church Street, Alagbado when the incident occurred.

Hundeyin said the unfortunate incident was reported at the Alagbado Police Station by the deceased’s mother.

He said, “The woman who was heartbroken claimed that the boy had followed her husband who is the deceased’s step father, a welder, to build a scaffolding in a building under construction on Church Street, Alagbado. She said that in the process, he stepped on a life wire that was carelessly connected from an electric pole and died on the spot.

“He was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. The scene was visited by a team of detectives from the division. The corpse of the boy has been removed from the scene.

“However, no mark of violence was seen. The step father has been brought in for questioning and investigation is in progress,” he stated.