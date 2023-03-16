17 killed in Kano auto crash

At least 17 persons have been reported dead while three sustained injuries in an auto crash at Yaura village along Wudil-Bauchi road in Albasu Local…

At least 17 persons have been reported dead while three sustained injuries in an auto crash at Yaura village along Wudil-Bauchi road in Albasu Local Government Area of Kano state.

The Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Ibrahim Sallau Abdullahi confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

He said that the accident involved Honda Accord with registration number NSR 81 VW and Volkswagen Sharon (bus) with registration number NNG 275 XA on Wednesday evening.

“Motorists passing by informed our patrol operatives at about 14:20pm, receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims at 14:25p.m,” he said.

The sector commander added that the crash occurred as a result of excessive speed and wrongful overtaking which led to loss of control and head-on collision, with one of the vehicles bursting into fire.

“The crash involved a total of 21 passengers in the two vehicles out of which 11 adult males, five adult females and one male child lost their lives while three others that sustained serious injuries involved one adult male, one adult female and one male child”, he said.

Abdullahi said the injured were taken to Wudil General Hospital for treatment, while the corpses were handed over to the relatives of the victims.

The sector commander, who visited the scene of the crash, advised motorists to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid needless deaths and injuries.

He also commiserated with the families of the victims of the crash and prayed for the repose of souls of the deceased.