Damagum-led NWC rejects Wike-backed Zonal Congress, sets up South-South Caretaker Committee

Efforts by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike-backed factional South South Zonal leadership to be recognised by the Ambassador Umar Damagum-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have failed.

This is as as the main opposition party has established a Caretaker Committee to be in charge of the South-South zone of the party.

A statement on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, posited that the decision by the National Working Committee was based on the need to prevent any leadership vacuum and ensure the smooth operation of the party in the Zone.

SPONSOR AD

The party also said the tenure of the current Zonal Executive would end on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had issued a restraining order preventing the PDP and the National Vice Chairman of the South-South, Dan Orbih, from holding the zonal congress.

Despite the court order, the faction of the party loyal to Wike went ahead with a Zonal Congress on February 22 and re- elected Dan Orbih as Zonal chairman.

The Congress was also attended by Wike and some of his allies, but was boycotted by Governors and other party leaders from the region.

But according to the party spokesman, “pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017) approved the composition of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the Party in the Zone from Monday, March 10, 2025.

“The decision of the NWC is predicated on the need to avoid any vacuum and ensure the smooth running of the affairs of the Party in the South South Zone at the expiration of the tenure of the current Zonal Executive on Sunday, March 9, 2025

“The South South Zonal Caretaker Committee is to oversee the activities of the Party in the Zone for a period of three month or until when a new Zonal Executive is elected in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.”