Why el-Rufai missed ministerial appointment under Tinubu – Reno Omokri

A former presidential spokesperson and leading social commentator, Reno Omokri, says former Kaduna Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, couldn’t be appointed minister by President Bola Tinubu because of some issues.

He made this known in a viral tweet titled, ‘On Nasir el-Rufai’s Allegations Against President Tinubu and NSA Ribadu on Arise TV Today’.

According to the best selling author, el-Rufai allegedly failed security checks and wasn’t confirmed by the National Assembly.

Omokri wrote: “On Monday, 24, 2025, Malam Nasir el-Rufai appeared on Arise Television and accused President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser of being behind his failed ministerial nomination.

“Mr. el-Rufai said among other things, that “the President did not want me in his cabinet.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. The fact is that President Bola Tinubu nominated Malam Nasir el-Rufai as a minister and, as is constitutionally required, sent his name to the National Assembly for Senate confirmation.

“During the Senate confirmation process, the National Assembly requested security clearance from both national and international security and intelligence agencies, and it was discovered that Nasir el-Rufai failed his security screening woefully.

“He was considered a diplomatic liability to Nigeria because, on Thursday, February 7, 2019, Malam Nasir el-Rufai threatened European Union observers if they intervened in Nigeria’s impending Presidential elections, which were to take place on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

“On that day, Mr. el-Rufai said: “We are waiting for the person who will come and intervene. They will go back in body bags because nobody will come to Nigeria and tell us how to run our country.”

“So strongly did the European Union view this threat that they wrote officially to the Government of Nigeria to protest and issued a public statement censuring Nigeria.

“Thirdly, Nasir el-Rufai’s government was indicted in the Zaria Shiite Massacre of Saturday, December 12, 2015, where 438 Shiite men, women, children and infants were slaughtered in one of Africa’s worst human rights violations.

“Additionally, Mr. el-Rufai’s government was specifically cited for demolishing the homes of his political opponents in Kaduna.

“For these and other reasons, Malam Nasir el-Rufai failed his security clearance and could not be cleared by the Senate of the National Assembly. He has himself to blame for this, not the President or the NSA.

“Nigerians may recall that el-Rufai was not the only ministerial nominee who was refused clearance. Nasir el-Rufai and two others, including Danladi Sani, the Taraba state nominee, and Stella Okotete of Delta state, were rejected because security agencies refused to clear them.

“None of the others has blamed the duo of the President or his NSA. None. Except el-Rufai.

“Thereafter, el-Rufai withdrew his nomination and named his former Commissioner for Local Government, Jafaru Sani, as his replacement.

“Nasir el-Rufai is bitter that his desire to be a minister was scuttled, and in his bitterness, he is attacking those who are bringing betterment to Nigeria.”