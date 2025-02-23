Glo: We’ve continued Upgrade of Network Infrastructure for enhanced Service delivery

Globacom says in its quest for service excellence, it has intensified its nationwide network enhancement project.

The project, which commenced last year, involves a comprehensive upgrade of existing infrastructure and the rollout of new sites to ensure high-speed data and enhanced voice services for its growing customer base.

SPONSOR AD

Despite the recent increase in telecom tariffs, Globacom reaffirmed its commitment to building a world-class telecommunications infrastructure, while maintaining competitive pricing for its voice and data services.

The network upgrade, according to the company, encompasses a wide range of enhancements, including nationwide rollout of new sites and upgrade of existing ones, core network upgrade, access network upgrade, transmission and IP network upgrade and fiber network expansion. It also includes access and backbone infrastructure upgrade, passive equipment expansion, including power and environmental upgrades.

It added that in recent months, it has successfully deployed hundreds of new sites in key locations across the country, including Lagos, Ogun, Nasarawa, Rivers, Edo, Delta, Cross River, Kaduna, Kano, and Abuja.

“This upgrade aims to expand network capacity, provide enhanced voice and data services, and alleviate congestion in high-traffic areas.”

“Furthermore, Globacom has integrated hundreds of LTE 2600 sites in key markets, including Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Kwara, as well as in select tertiary institutions. This enhancement aims to provide high-speed data services and prevent network congestion.

“In alignment with the Federal Government’s broadband penetration initiative, Globacom has created additional data network capacity and carried out enhancements across 1,700 sites in various states including Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Benue, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Plateau States. This upgrade will improve data throughput, network quality, and coverage, ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction.

“The company also added hundreds of 2G, 3G and 4G base stations to boost coverage and enhance capacity demand across the country. To support these expansion projects, Globacom has upgraded its Glo1 submarine cable capacity to ensure maximum utilization. This upgrade will provide seamless access to ultra-high-speed services, ensuring a unique calling and browsing experience on the Glo network at all times,’ it said in a statement.