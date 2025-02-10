Teachers empowered with literacy, numerology training

In a bid to improve the quality of education in Nigeria, the Hello Tomorrow Foundation has empowered teachers in Suleja, Niger State, with a comprehensive literacy and numeracy training program.

The training, which was attended by 20 teachers from various public primary schools in Suleja, aimed to equip educators with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively teach literacy and numeracy skills to their students.

According to the Executive Director of the Hello Tomorrow Foundation,Mrs Aisha Oyewo,the training was designed to address the pressing issue of low literacy and numeracy levels among students in Nigeria.

“Today, we gather as partners in a shared mission—to strengthen the foundation of education in Nigeria and to equip our teachers with the knowledge and skills necessary to shape the future of our children.

“We are all aware of the challenges facing Nigeria’s educational system. Reports continue to highlight a decline in literacy and numeracy levels, placing our children at a disadvantage compared to their global counterparts.

“The gap is widening, and the urgency to address it has never been greater. Foundational literacy and numeracy are not just academic subjects—they are the building blocks for lifelong learning, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills that every child needs to thrive in the 21st century.

“This is why collaboration is essential. We, as educators, must work together to bridge this gap, ensuring that every child—regardless of background—has access to quality education.Oyewo Said.

Also speaking,the Education Secretary,Suleja Local Government, mallam Umar Shaba, said, “The teacher is one of the agent of socialisation in the school in molding the character of a child. It is the teacher who like a farmer plants a seed and nurtures them to fruition.”