165m Nigerians need treatment for neglected tropical diseases –Survey

About 165million Nigerians, representing 84 per cent of the population currently need treatment for one or more types of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), the Nigeria…

About 165million Nigerians, representing 84 per cent of the population currently need treatment for one or more types of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), the Nigeria NTDs Economic Impact Survey has revealed.

The report, which was commissioned by END Fund and conducted by Deloitte Nigeria also revealed that the Nigerian economy would reap USD 18.9 billion from its citizens’ increased productivity if NTD elimination is achieved by 2030.

NTDs are a diverse group of communicable diseases that prevail in tropical and subtropical conditions in Nigeria and 148 other countries, according to the World Health Organsation (WHO).

The 12 Neglected Tropical Diseases targeted for control and elimination in Nigeria are onchocerciasis, lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminthiasis, Trachoma onchocerciasis , trachoma, soil transmitted helminthes, lymphatic filariasis, and schistosomiasis, snakebite envenoming, rabies, buruli ulcer, leprosy, yaws, leishmaniasis, Human African Trypanosomiasis (HAT), guinea-worm disease (eliminated).

Concerns rise over ‘marry your rapist’ practices in Nigeria

With 10mw of solar energy, President Buhari sets Kano industry on the march

Speaking yesterday during a town hall meeting organised by the World Health Organisation, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and other partners in Abuja to mark this year’s World Neglected Tropical Diseases(NTDs) Day, the END Fund, Senior Director of Public Affairs for Africa, Oyetola Oduyemi, said COVID-19 caused a significant setback and interruption in the efforts towards the elimination of NTDs.

She said this led to increase in the number of people in need of treatment for the diseases.