16,224 students get FCTA scholarship

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday said at least 16,224 from the territory will benefit from its scholarship scheme for 2023/2024 calendar.

The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who announced this yesterday at the flag off of the 2023/2024 scholarship award programme in Abuja, said about N300 million had been earmarked for the exercise.

The minister, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Chidi Amadi, said the beneficiaries of the award cut across basic, post basic, special need centres, Nigeria and foreign students including those studying at the Nigerian Law School.

While emphasising the importance of education in nation building, the minister said the gesture was to enhance educational opportunities for students across the region.

He said, “It is important that we continue to assign a special place to education.”

In his remarks, Dr. Danlami Hayo, the Mandate Secretary, FCT Education Secretariat, said over 146,000 individuals had benefited from the scholarship initiative so far.

He disclosed that about N200 million had been allocated for development of schools in the territory in addition to the approval for staff training.

Dr. Hayo acknowledged the vital roles teachers play, especially those teaching students with special needs and called for special recognition for their contributions.

Earlier, the Director of the FCT Scholarship Board, Hannah P. David, appealed to the minister to increase the scholarship grants considering the economic hardship in the country.

While assuring that the award would be paid directly into the beneficiaries’ accounts, the director urged them to make good use of the gesture and focus more on their studies.