Shooting of Transporters’ leader: IGP urged to restore peace in Osun

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has been urged to restore peace in Osun following the shooting of the Chairman of the Osun State Park Management Committee, Nurudeen Iyanda Waliki, also known as Alowonle.

The Secretary of the OSPMC, Mukaila Popoola, had on Tuesday alleged that Alowonle was shot while in the custody of the police after he was arrested following a complaint against him.

However, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer, Osun Command, Emmanuel Giwa-Alade, said Alowonle was shot while attempting to escape arrest after he was caught with firearms by the police.

SPONSOR AD

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Presidents of National Youths Inclusive Initiatives, Fasasi Sodiq, and that of Societal Safety Network (SSN), Suleiman Salahudeen, said restoring peace in Osun is crucial.

They referenced what the residents and commuters of the State faced on Wednesday where they were all stranded on various roads due to how transporters down tools in protest against the shooting of Alowonle.

“We implore the Inspector-General of Police to use his good office to rid-the-state-of-crime and personally address the emerging brigandage going on in Osun State before it becomes a bigger monster that will impact on security, law and order.

“Specifically, we appealed to the police authority to clear the name of the force of the grievous allegation by the suspect that policemen supplied him with guns and ammunition found in his possession,” they said.