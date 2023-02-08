160 golfers battle for honours at 24th IBB Ladies Open Championship

At least, 160 lady golfers will be competing for honours at the 24th IBB Ladies Open Championship in Abuja, according to Joy Ikwue, the Lady…

At least, 160 lady golfers will be competing for honours at the 24th IBB Ladies Open Championship in Abuja, according to Joy Ikwue, the Lady Captain of the IBB International Golf and Country Club.

While addressing a Press Conference ahead of the championship, Ikwue said lady golfers from Uganda, Botswana and Ghana have indicated their interest in competing in this year’s edition of the championship.

“I am very pleased about the high number of lady golfers who have registered to play at the tournament this year, especially in the face of dire economic difficulties across the world and our upcoming elections.

“The tournament is a four-day affair, holding from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 February 2023 in Abuja.

“It is open to ladies from all over the world but in recent times has had ladies come mostly from all over Africa,” she disclosed.

The IBB International Golf and Country Club Lady Captain said the championship is open to players with handicaps 0-28, adding that “there would be special categories of players – Handicap 29-36 and Veteran Ladies Iall Handicaps) for IBB Ladies only; then Guest category for IBB Gentlemen and tournament sponsors.”

This year’s tournament will be a gross tournament, she said, adding that the winner will be the best gross player.

Also speaking, the competition secretary, Jane Ahmed, hinted that the tournament will implement the new World Handicap System (WHS).