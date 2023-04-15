16-yr-old student found dead in Jigawa, eye missing

From Ali Rabiu Ali, Dutse The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 16-year-old student (Almajiri) whose body was found in a…

The Jigawa State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 16-year-old student (Almajiri) whose body was found in a bush in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the incident in a statement, said one of the student’s eyes had been plucked.

Shiisu said the teacher of the deceased, Malam Mustafa of Abuja quarters of Shuwarin town, Kiyawa LGA, reported the matter to the police.

He explained that the complainant reported to the police that one of his students, Yusufa Mustapha aged 16, went to a nearby bush to fetch firewood at about 8 a.m.

The PPRO added that the teacher explained that the deceased, who did not come back home as expected, was later found lying in a pool of blood with one of his eyes plucked.

“Today, at about 3:15 p.m., information at the command’s disposal revealed that one Malam Mustapha of Abuja quarters, Shuwarin town in Kiyawa LGA reported on the same date at about 8 a.m. that one of his students (Almajiri), Yusufa Mustapha aged 16 went to the bush to get firewood.

“The boy, who didn’t come back, was later discovered in the bush with one of his eyes removed by unknown person,” the PPRO said.

According to him, the victim was taken to Dutse General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

Shiisu added that efforts to arrest the perpetrators were being intensified.