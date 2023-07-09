16-year-old Yetunde wins 5km Ogun Women run

A 16-year-old runner, Miss Saibu Yetunde, on Saturday, emerged winner of the 5km race tagged ‘Ogun Women Run’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State. ‘Ogun Women…

A 16-year-old runner, Miss Saibu Yetunde, on Saturday, emerged winner of the 5km race tagged ‘Ogun Women Run’ in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

‘Ogun Women Run’ is a 5km race organized by Brussels Sports Management Limited annually for adult girls and women in Ogun state.

The race started at Sapon area of Abeokuta metropolis, through Isale Igbein, IBB Boulevard, Kuto, and finished at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Kuto.

In the end, Yetunde emerged overall winner after finishing the race in 19 minutes and 39 seconds.

Asekun Olayemi came second with 19 minutes, 50 seconds, while Eweniyi Florence, clinched the third position with 22 minutes and 36 seconds.

A senior journalist, Sekinat Salam-Opebiyi, who is a Principal News Editor with Voice of Nigeria (VON) and a 70-year trader, Mrs Riskat Lawal, were among 2,000 runners who took part in the 5km race.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Brussels Sports Management, Seyi Johnson, said this year’s edition of the race recorded an improvement over last year’s edition.

“We are here to write history. We wrote history last year, we have written another history this year and by God’s Grace next year, we will write another history,” Johnson said.

The 70-year-old-man runner told newsmen that she had always imbibed habit of fitness and warned young women against “too much starch and sugar.”

The elated winner, Yetunde, said her target is to make a name for herself in the marathon race globally.

She called on the government to assist young talents in order to achieve their full potentials.

The overall winner went home with N500,000 prize, while first and second runners-up received N300,000 and N200,000.

