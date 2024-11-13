16 teams ready for NFF President’s NNL preseason tourney in Kaduna

Sixteen teams are set to compete in the inaugural NFF President’s NNL Preseason Tournament, taking place in Kaduna.

This new initiative by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Ibrahim Musa Gusau is aimed at rejuvenating grassroots football while providing a vibrant and competitive platform for second-division clubs to prepare for the season ahead.

Gusau had emphasized his commitment to supporting football development in Nigeria, especially at the grassroots level.

“This competition marks a new chapter in our efforts to reshape the future of Nigerian football,” Gusau said. “We are determined to provide our young talents with the exposure and opportunities they need to succeed,” he had said during the unveiling of the tournament.

The tournament, organized by Babs Integrated Services and the Kaduna State Football Association, will run from November 12-20, 2024, at Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Teams are divided into four groups. Group A includes Kada Warriors FC, Osun United FC, Sabon Gari FA, and Triple O FA. Group B consists of Yobe Desert Stars FC, Yoca Crocodiles FC, TK FC, and Standard FC Zaria. In Group C, Gombe United FC, Basira FC, Zumunci FC, and TETE FA will compete. Group D features Barau FC, MD FA, Ikon Allah FA, and Kada Warriors Jnr. FC.

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau is expected to attend the tournament’s final match on November 20.