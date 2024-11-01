16 die in Ibadan building collapse

Sixteen people died when a building collapsed on Thursday morning at Odugbede Street, Jegede Area of Olorunsogo, Ibadan.

Ten people were declared dead on Thursday morning but the death toll rose to 16 in the evening.

The General Manager of Oyo State Fire Services Agency, Mr Yemi Akinyinka, said they received a distress call about the collapse of the building at about 2am and immediately deployed personnel to the scene.

SPONSOR AD

“The Oyo State Fire Services Agency received a distress call at about 2am, at Jegede Olunloyo area, Ibadan of which 10 persons have been recovered from the debris of the collapsed building, while seven persons were rescued alive,” he said.

During an assessment visit, the Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Williams Funmilayo, emphasised the importance of regular maintenance and checks on buildings, particularly during the rainy season.

He also assured that the Oyo State Government had started investigations to determine the cause of the collapse and prevent future occurrence.

He said, “We must prioritise safety and take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies. I urge all residents to inspect their homes and report any concerns to the relevant authorities.

“As the rainy season continues, residents are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Regular checks on buildings, secure storage of materials, and adherence to safety protocols can help prevent similar incidents,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, assured that adequate security arrangements had been made to prevent hoodlums from taking over the incident scene.