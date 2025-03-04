✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
16 burnt to death in Ogun road crash 

At least 16 passengers were reportedly burnt to death, while three others sustained injuries in a road crash in Ogun State, on Tuesday.
Daily Trust gathered that the lone crash occurred at Buhari Estate along the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.
It was learnt that the accident, which involved a white Mazda bus registered as KJA 949 YJ, happened at about 1:00pm.
The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement.
She said the gender of the victims could not be ascertained as they were “burnt beyond recognition.”
Okpe blamed the the crash on a fire outbreak in the vehicle, adding that the bus, which was conveying 21 passengers, also had a filled gas cylinder in it, leading to an explosion.
“A total of 21 people were involved in the crash. The genders of the victims couldn’t be ascertained at the scene because they were burnt beyond recognition.
“A total of 16 people were killed in the crash, three sustained various degrees of injuries, and two others remained unhurt.
“The suspected cause of the crash was a fire outbreak in the vehicle, which also had a filled gas cylinder in it, leading to the explosion,” she said.
Okpe said the injured victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Idi Aba, Abeokuta, while the corpses are still at the scene waiting for evacuation.
The Sector Commander, Akinwumi Fasakin, while sympathising with the families of the deceased, warned that highly flammable items should be transported with care and by designated vehicles driven by trained drivers only.
