EndBadGovernance: Gov Yusuf seeks return of Kano minors, places Commissioner on standby

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state says all necessary measures will be taken by his administration to bring back arrested minors believed to be from the state.

Daily Trust had reported how protesters who were arrested during the August 1 to August 10 #EndBadGovernance demonstration were brought to a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday.

Those arrested were said to be from Abuja, Kaduna, Gombe, Jos, Katsina, and Kano. The charges against them include terrorism, arson, and treasonable felony.

SPONSOR AD

While four of them, including two minors slumped, and were taken to hospital, 114 protesters of them were granted N10 million bail each with two sureties each in like sum.

The incident has sparked criticism both domestically and internationally.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the governor directed the Commissioner of justice and Attorney General of the State, Barrister Haruna Isa Dederi, to urgently look into the issue and get the minors from Kano back home.

He said, “My attention has been drawn to the appearance of teenagers (some believed to be from Kano) in court today in Abuja.

“The Commissioner of Justice has been instructed to act immediately on the issue. We shall do everything possible to get them back to Kano, in sha Allah.”