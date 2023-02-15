150 Nigerians repatriated from Niger

No fewer than 150 Nigerians were yesterday repatriated from Niamey, Niger Republic. They were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the Murtala…

No fewer than 150 Nigerians were yesterday repatriated from Niamey, Niger Republic.

They were received by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The voluntary returnees arrived in a chartered aircraft, a Boeing 737-4B7 operated by Sky Mali with registration number FMI 6001 which landed at the Cargo Wing of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport at about 11:20 a.m.

The repatriation from Niger was facilitated by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The Coordinator of NEMA, Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, who represented the Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, received the returnees alongside other government agencies.

The returnees included 98 male adults, 11 male children and two male infants while there were 24 female adults, 13 female children and two female infants.

Other agencies that participated in the operation were the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), NAPTIP, FAAN, Nigeria Police and Nigeria Port Health Services.