15 killed in traffic accident along Kaduna-Abuja Highway 

Fifteen people have been killed in various road traffic accident along Kaduna-Abuja Highway in the last three days, the Kaduna state government said on Sunday.

According to the state government, the accidents occurred due to a combination of speeding and driving in opposite direction to traffic.

Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, stated that the latest crash which occurred early Sunday morning around the Greenfield University in Chikun Local Government Area claimed seven lives with five injured.

Aruwan stated that two people died on Saturday morning in a crash around Olam Farms, adding that additional four persons had lost their lives in another crash on Thursday close to the NYSC camp while a similar crash which occurred on Wednesday also claimed two lives.

He said the information was presented in research feedback to the Kaduna State Government by the military and security agencies conducting security operations along the route.

The commissioner said the latest crash involved a trailer conveying grains and motorcycles to Abuja and was caused by a combination of speeding and driving against the direction of traffic.

“These caused the trailer to veer off the pavement and tip over on its side.

“Seven persons died in the crash, with five injured, who are now receiving treatment in hospital.

“Troops and security agencies helped clear the site and ensure the normal flow of traffic,” he said.

According to him, several other fatal accidents had occurred recently along the route, all caused by drivers switching lanes to drive against the normal flow of traffic which he said usually led to a head-on collisions with oncoming vehicles.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai while expressing dismay at the report reiterated his call to drivers plying the highway to desist from dangerous practices, especially speeding and driving against the flow of traffic, which remains prohibited by the Kaduna State Government.