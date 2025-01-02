15 killed in Israeli New Year’s strike in Gaza

Gaza’s civil defence agency said an Israeli airstrike killed at least 15 people in the territory’s north on Wednesday, in what it called the first deadly attack of the New Year.

“The world welcomed the New Year with celebrations and festivities, while we witnessed 2025 begin with the first Israeli massacre in the town of Jabalia just after midnight,” agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said.

“Fifteen people were martyred and more than 20 were injured” in the strike on a house where displaced people were living, he said.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reported strike.

Since October 6, the military has been conducting a major land and air offensive in northern Gaza, particularly targeting Jabalia and its adjacent refugee camp.

The military says it is an effort to prevent Hamas militants from regrouping there and it has killed hundreds of fighters, while rescuers in the area say thousands of civilians have died.

On Monday, UN human rights experts said the “siege” appears to be part of an effort “to permanently displace the local population as a precursor to Gaza’s annexation”.

Bassal said those living in the house were members of the Badra, Abu Warda and Taroush families who had sought refuge there.

Nearly all of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have been displaced at least once since the war began on October 7 last year.

The dead and wounded from the strike in Jabalia were taken to Al-Mamadani Hospital, a rescuer said.

A relative said rescuers were still searching for any survivors.

“The house has turned into a pile of debris,” said Jibri Abu Warda, adding that the strike hit at around 1:00 am (2300 GMT Tuesday).

He said the explosions shook the area, and rescuers reached the targeted house only in the morning.

“It was a massacre, with body parts of children and women scattered everywhere. They were sleeping when the house was bombed,” Abu Warda said.

“No one knows why they targeted the house. They were all civilians.”