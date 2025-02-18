15 killed in Imo, Kogi road crashes

Road accidents in Imo and Kogi states have claimed the lives of 15 people.

In Imo, eight persons lost their lives in a crash that occurred in Amala, Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, in Kogi State, an accident involving an articulated vehicle resulted in the deaths of seven people.

Imo State Police Command said the accident occurred on February 16 at approximately 6:45pm and involved a Toyota Camry (EPE 541 JO) and a Hyundai Santa Fe (AAA 212 CD).

The command’s spokesman, Henry Okoye, confirmed that all eight occupants of both vehicles died.

He said police operatives from the Ngor-Okpala Divisional Headquarters responded swiftly to the scene, evacuating the deceased and securing the accidented vehicles to restore the free flow of traffic.

He added that efforts are currently underway to identify and notify the families of the victims.

FRSC confirms 7 dead in Kogi auto crash

An auto crash involving an articulated vehicle in Kogi has claimed the lives of seven people, including four students from the Federal University, Lokoja (FUL), while another student sustained injuries.

Mr Samuel Oyedeji, the FRSC Kogi Sector Commander, revealed the details to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Monday, attributing the accident to brake failure.

NAN reports that the accident caused a severe traffic gridlock on the Okene-Lokoja-Abuja road, leaving travellers stranded for hours.

The university students, aggrieved by the tragic loss of their colleagues, blocked the highway in protest. Among the deceased were three female students, one male student, and one male student who sustained injuries.

Oyedeji said the accident took place around 3:40 p.m., when the truck, carrying timber logs, lost its brakes, veered into the opposite lane, and crashed into a shuttle bus carrying FUL students.