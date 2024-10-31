15 killed in fresh attack on Benue community

At least 15 people have been reportedly killed in an attack by armed invaders on some villages in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Locals in a telephone conversation with our correspondent alleged that the first strike by the infiltrators happened on Wednesday while a simultaneous one was carried out in the early hours of Thursday in about five communities in the area.

A villager, who did not want to be identified, said the armed invaders unleashed terror on Anyiin town, the headquarters of Logo LGA, in an operation that started about 6:30pm on Wednesday and left 15 people dead by Thursday morning with some sustaining varying degrees of injury while others were missing.

The villagers stated that the attackers came in large number and were heavily armed.

“They caught residents unaware, surrounded the town and shot sporadically in the air. As people scampered for safety, they ran into the attackers’ well orchestrated ambush,” a witness added.

The locals also worried that the attacks had displaced communities of Ukemberagya, Tswarev, Mbawar, Gov, Mbainange, and Tombo among others, adding that the security operatives stationed in the town appeared overwhelmed because the invaders.

Chief Joseph Anawah, a community leader in the area, said that among those killed were Orihundu Ati, a retired primary school supervisor; the son of Mbawuave Kindred Head, Zaki Mbatern; the son of Tordoo Suswam, a former Chief of Staff to a previous Logo LGC Chairman; and the son of Uyange Chembe, younger brother of the late Ukemberagya District Head, Zaki John Chembe.

Anawah urged the federal and state governments to work together to revive the abandoned Mobile Police Barracks project near Anyiin along the Akwana-Anyiin-Wukari road to enhance security in the area.

He also called on representatives of the affected communities at the state and national levels to take action and strengthen security in the Gaambe-Tiev communities so farmers could safely access their fields during the harvest season.

The community leader explained that Gaambe-Tiev, located on the Benue-Taraba border, was vulnerable to frequent armed invasions, noting that this was the second attack in a month, after the October 9, 2024 incident in Ayilamo town, the headquarters of Tombo Council Ward.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the latest attack, but stated that details were not yet available.

“The attack in Anyiin is confirmed but no details at the moment. More information will be communicated to you as I receive it please,” Anene said.