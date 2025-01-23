15 die in Kwara auto crash

Fifteen people were killed and three others sustained injuries in a road accident in Kwara State on Wednesday.
The accident occurred around 5:00 pm at Oko Olowo, Ilọrin, state capital and involved a trailer and a Canter truck.
Eyewitness footage captured by one of the rescuers showed a tumbled truck with over ten corpses scattered on the road.
In the video, a voice called on the government to implement measures to curb the frequent accidents on the corridor, which has become notorious for fatal crashes.
A senior official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara Command, who spoke anonymously, confirmed the death toll, stating that the crash was a multiple collision.
During a telephone interview, the FRSC Sector Commander in Kwara, Muftau Adebayo Irekeola, confirmed the incident.
“That we have 15 casualties may not be far from the truth, but I am still waiting for detailed reports from my team at the Olooro unit.
“I visited the scene, but the corpses had already been removed by the time I arrived. It involved a trailer and a Canter truck,” Irekeola said.
