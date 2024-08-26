14,940 houses destroyed by flood in Sokoto

At least, 14,940 houses have been destroyed by flood in Sokoto state. The chairman of the state Committee on Flood Control, Muhammad Bello Idris, stated…

The chairman of the state Committee on Flood Control, Muhammad Bello Idris, stated this while submitting the committee’s report to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Monday.

According to him, 1,341 villages across 22 local government areas experienced flood disaster in the state this year so far.

He added that 11,390 farmlands and a significant number of crops were destroyed or damaged.

He further noted that about 50 earth damage, 250 stagnant water ponds; 60-kilometre drainage channels and over 1,000 erosion sites were equally destroyed as a result of the disaster.

The committee, however, recommended immediate assistance to the victims as well as provision of motorized boats and life jackets to riverine communities.

It also recommended that the state government, national and international donors should embark on massive construction, desilting of water ways and rehabilitation of critical erosion sites and dams.

Governor Aliyu thanked the committee for a job well done and assured them that their recommendations would be studied and worked on.