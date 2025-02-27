142 LGAs now free of open defecation – Minister

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof Joseph Utsev, has emphasised the importance of clean environment and the role of proper sanitation in our homes toward improving public health and sanitation in the nation.

The minister also disclosed that the “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” campaign, initiated in 2019 has led to the rise in the number of local governments free from open defecation from 102 to 142 under the current administration.

The minister made this known when he met with the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, at his residence.

He said the officials of the ministry were at the residence of the clergyman to discuss how open defecation can be eradicated by the year 2030.

According to the minister, the church’s involvement is seen as crucial to the initiative and called on religious leaders to incorporate messages of sanitation and human dignity into their teachings.

He also urged them to promote behavioural changes within their communities.

Responding, Archbishop Kaigama, stressed the need for the government to carry all the stakeholders along for an effective campaign.