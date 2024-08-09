14-year-old author to donates 10% proceed from new book to orphans

A 14-year-old author, Gavrila Oteh, has launched her debut novel, ‘Hopes of Tomorrow’, donating 10 per cent of the proceeds from the book sales to…

A 14-year-old author, Gavrila Oteh, has launched her debut novel, ‘Hopes of Tomorrow’, donating 10 per cent of the proceeds from the book sales to an orphanage.

During the launch, Oteh said the 321-page novel was inspired by a community service project at a children’s hospital.

She added that during the social work project assigned to her at school, The Atlantic Hall, opened her to seeing children’s struggle with terminal diseases, which deeply moved her, thereby igniting a passion to help the less privileged.

“My main inspiration for this book came from a community service project about a year ago. I went to a children’s hospital and saw life from a different point of view. It was a life-changing experience.

“I learned to empathise more and put myself in others’ shoes, making the book more realistic,” she said.

Oteh encouraged aspiring writers to persevere despite challenges, saying she forged through her high and low moments to complete the book.

“There were times I lost motivation and doubted the success of my book. But I am very proud of myself for completing it. My advice to younger ones is to start writing now; you never know where it will lead.”

The speaker at the event, an educationist, Mrs Adeola Eze, represented by Ms Sanda Imah, commended the author for her dedication to highlighting societal issues.

“I celebrate you, Gavrilla Oteh, and the many children out there who are changing the world in their different ways. Thank you for being a role model,” she said.

The chief launcher and Group Managing Director of Total Nigeria, Victor Bandele, praised Oteh’s literary talent, urging renowned writers to mentor younger writers, encourage and help them hone their craft.