✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

14 herders arrested for violating trans-humance ban in Adamawa

Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi
Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi
    By Amina Abdullahi, Yola 

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 14 suspected herders for violating the Executive Order banning transhumance movement across Adamawa State.

According to a statement by DSC Nyako Amidu Baba, the CDPRO Adamawa State Command, the operation was carried out by the Hong Divisional Office of NSCDC in collaboration with other sister security agencies.

The executive order, issued by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was aimed at preventing farmer-herder clashes and ensuring public safety and security. 

SPONSOR AD

Commandant ID Bande instructed the immediate enforcement of the ban across all 21 LGAs of the state. 

“Preliminary investigations revealed that some arrested individuals are non-indigenes, highlighting the importance of enforcing the ban to prevent external disruptions. Investigations are ongoing, and upon completion, the suspects will face prosecution,” the statement said.

Commandant Bande urged residents and other stakeholders to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and warned individuals or groups contemplating similar violations. 

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories